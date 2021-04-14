India reports 1.84 lakh new Covid cases, 1,027 deaths

New Delhi :

In the same period, 1,027 more people succumbed to the disease, which increased the death toll to 1,72,085.





India is now the fourth-worst Covid affected country worldwide after the number of active cases rose to 13,65,704.





A total of 83,339 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 1,23,36,036 with a recovery rate of 88.92 per cent.





The Health Ministry said that a total of 14,11,758 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.





So far, 26,06,18,866 samples have been tested.





A total of 26,46,528 people were also vaccinated in the same period, taking the total inoculation count to 11,11,79,578 .