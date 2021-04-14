Wed, Apr 14, 2021

Akhilesh Yadav tests Covid positive

Published: Apr 14,202110:37 AM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has tested positive for Covid-19. Akhilesh gave this information in a tweet and advised all those who had come into contact with him in recent days, to get themselves tested.

File photo
File photo
Lucknow:
He said that he had isolated himself at home and taking treatment as per prescribed protocol. 

Akhilesh had recently visited Haridwar where he met a number of saints and seers. Some of the saints, including Mahant Narendra Giri, later tested positive for Covid. 

On Tuesday, Akhilesh got himself tested for Covid-19 and the report which came on Wednesday, showed that he is positive for the virus.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations