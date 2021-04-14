UP Guv, Yogi appeal to religious leaders to check Covid

Lucknow :

Addressing a virtual meeting with the religious leaders from the Raj Bhavan, the Governor said that everyone contributed towards checking the first wave of Coronavirus.





"Now, this second wave is more dangerous, the infection is spreading faster and a lots of cases have come in a short period of time. In such a situation, there is an appeal to all religious leaders to motivate everyone to take the Covid-19 vaccine," the Governor said, according to a statement released later on Tuesday night.





Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also asked religious leaders to ensure that the safety protocols were followed in the ongoing festive season.





The Muslim clerics, meanwhile, said that the night curfew should be imposed from 10 p.m. instead of 9 p.m. so as to enable Muslims to make purchases in the month of Ramzan.





The Governor asked the religious leaders to quell the rumours being spread about the vaccine.





Dharmaguru Ram Kamal Das Vedanti from Mathura, Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali and Maulana Kalbe Jawwad and Baudh guru Bhanteji were among those present at the meeting.