PM Modi pays rich tributes to Ambedkar

New Delhi :

"I bow to the great Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Ambedkar Jayanti," Modi tweeted. A key architect of India's constitution, Ambedkar is an icon for many Indians, especially dalits, for his relentless work for social reforms and empowerment of the disadvantaged sections of society.







भारत रत्न डॉ. बाबासाहेब अम्बेडकर को उनकी जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। समाज के वंचित वर्गों को मुख्यधारा में लाने के लिए किया गया उनका संघर्ष हर पीढ़ी के लिए एक मिसाल बना रहेगा।



I bow to the great Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on #AmbedkarJayanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2021





He was born in 1891 and was India's first law minister. He was given Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 1990.