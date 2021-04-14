Editorial: Finding value in scrappage policy

Chennai :

The transport sector is no stranger to such tax burdens, and the introduction of two new policies aimed at sweeping older vehicles off Indian roads has become a cause for anxiety for many vehicle owners.





Last month, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had released data about the number of vehicles older than 15 years plying on Indian roads - four crore automobiles, of which 2 crore automobiles are older than 20 years. The data relating to these vehicles have been digitised across India. Of this, there are 33.43 lakh vehicles in Tamil Nadu, and 70 lakh such automobiles in Karnataka and they all fall under the ambit of the green tax. The Centre has been pushing for the implementation of the green tax for a while now, in an attempt to curb pollution and protect the environment. In January, Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari had approved a proposal to levy a green tax on older vehicles. The proposal has been sent to the states for consultation before being notified. As per the proposal, personal vehicles would be charged a green tax at the time of renewal of registration after 15 years, while transport vehicles older than eight years could be charged this tax at a rate of 10 to 25 per cent of road tax.





While such a tax will add to the cost of public and private transport in the years to come, the Centre also seems to have planned to alleviate some of this heartache, through the introduction of a voluntary vehicle scrapping policy, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget for 2021-22. This policy envisages an automatic cancellation of registration for commercial vehicles (CV) older than 15 years, in the absence of a fitness certificate. In the case of a private vehicle, the cap is 20 years.





A breakdown of the number of such vehicles might offer an inkling of how they are adding to the pollution levels in cities. As per the transport ministry, there are over 17 lakh medium and heavy CVs older than 15 years without a valid fitness certificate. There are also 51 lakh light motor vehicles (LMVs) older than 20 years and 34 lakh LMVs older than 15 years that do not have a fitness certificate.





The scrapping policy which proposes broad incentives for consumers has come under some criticism, mainly on account of how one-sided it is, as far as the industry is concerned. For instance, the policy has pitched that 4 to 6 per cent of the ex-showroom price of a new vehicle is to be given to the vehicle owner by the scrapping centre, as scrap value. From where and how this incentive can be disbursed by a scrapping centre is still a matter of contention.





Compliance will also be uncertain as scrapping a vehicle is still a voluntary move and not a mandatory requirement. The Centre is not entailing any financial burden in the implementation of this policy. Stakeholders in the auto space believe that RTOs which fall under the state’s jurisdiction might also not provide the road tax rebates as recommended by the Centre.





Gadkari has said that the scrappage policy could bring in as many as 35,000 new jobs and create investment worth Rs 10,000 cr. The availability of scrapped material could also reduce the cost of auto components by 30-40%. But there are infrastructural needs that must be addressed. India currently has only seven automated fitness test centres, and the idea is to bring this number to 718 i.e. one in every district. There are also only two authorised scrappage centres in the country, and many more will be necessary. A synergy between the government and the private sector is an absolute must for the idea of this policy to bear fruition in the truest sense.