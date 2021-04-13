Delhi sees new Covid high of 13,468 cases, 81 deaths

New Delhi :

The daily positivity rate in the city was reported at 13.14 per cent.

The latest deaths took the toll to 11,436, while cumulative cases in Delhi have crossed the 7.50 lakh mark to reach 7,50,156, including 6,95,210 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated.

The number of active cases total 43,510, of which 21,954 are in home isolation.