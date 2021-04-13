PM to address Association of Indian Universities' 95th meet

New Delhi :

Modi will attend the event at 11 a.m. through video conferencing. He will also launch four books related to Dr B.R. Ambedkar, authored by Kishor Makwana.

The Gujarat Governor and Chief Minister and the Union Education Minister will also be present in the event being hosted by the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University, Ahmedabad.

The premier apex body of higher education in the country, the AIU is conducting its 95th Annual meet on April 14 and 15 to showcase its past year's achievements, present its financial statement and delineate the scheme of activities for the forthcoming year. It is also a platform to inform the members about the recommendations of Zonal Vice-Chancellors Meets and other discussions conducted throughout the year.

The meet will also commemorate and celebrate the 96th Foundation day of the AIU, established in 1925 under the patronage of stalwarts like Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

A National Seminar of Vice Chancellors on the theme 'Implementing National Educational Policy-2020 to Transform Higher Education in India'is also being organised during the meet. It aims to work out implementation strategies for the recently launched National Education Policy 2020 with a clear-cut action plan on effectively implementing it in the interest of its primary stakeholders, the students.