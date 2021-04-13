Night curfew timings changed for Uttarakhand's Dehradun

Dehradun :

The night curfew timings in the city have been revised to 10.30 pm with effect from Tuesday on the instruction of Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat for the convenience of residents during the month of Ramzan and Navratras, an official release here said.





However, Rawat appealed to people to follow the COVID-19 guidelines and asked all district magistrates to ensure 100 per cent compliance to COVID norms.