ASI directs officials to follow local administration's COVID guidelines

New Delhi :

Talking about the steps taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, an ASI official told PTI that all the precautions mandated by the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs are being regularly followed at all the Delhi monuments.





''All the monument caretakers have been directed to follow the rules and regulations as set by the local administration. If they ask to close the place, we will. If they ask to shift to digital ticketing only, we have told the caretakers to do that as well,'' the official said.





He added that superintendent archaeologists have been directed to be in touch with their respective district administration.





''They have been directed to strictly follow strictly all COVID-related guidelines issued by th health ministry in all monuments. Face masks, sanitisation, social distancing are being followed in all monuments,'' he added.





There are 173 monuments in Delhi protected under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). It includes three UNESCO World Heritage Sites -- Red Fort, Humayun's Tomb and Qutub Minar -- and Safdarjung Tomb, Purana Quila, Tughlaqabad Fort and Firoz Shah Kotla.





Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the city has reported over 13,500 cases in 24 hours.