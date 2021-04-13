Tue, Apr 13, 2021

Maha: 4,971 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 26 more deaths

Published: Apr 13,202109:54 AM by PTI

With the addition of 4,971 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has reached 3,85,068, an official said on Tuesday.

File photo
Thane:
Besides these new cases reported on Monday, 26 more people also died of the viral infection, pushing the death toll in the district to 6,733, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 1.75 per cent, he said. 

So far, 3,20,820 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 83.32 percent. There are 57,515 active COVID-19 cases in Thane at present, the official said. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 59,696 while the death toll stands at 1,261, another official said.

