MCD asst sanitary inspector, temporary staff held for graft

New Delhi :

A CBI spokesperson here said that the agency arrested, Om Pal the Assistant Sanitary Inspector and Jitendra, a temporary staffer of the MCD on Monday.





He said that the agency has registered a case against an Assistant Sanitary Inspector, MCD, Kishanganj, City SP Zone, New Delhi.





He said that the complainant working as temporary staff of MCD since 1998 has alleged that the MCD officials used to take the ATM cards of temporary staff and pay only part of their salary to them.





He also said that the complainant's ATM card was with him and the complainant did not want to give it to MCD officials.





The complainant has alleged that he was, therefore, neither deployed for duty since last six months nor paid any salary.





The official said that Om Pal was allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 8,000 from deploying him on duty. Accordingly, the first instalment of bribe of Rs 4,000 was allegedly negotiated.





"CBI laid a trap and caught Om Pal and Jitendra while demanding and accepting the said bribe amount from the complainant," he said.





He said that during the search at the office of the accused, several incriminating documents including blank signed cheques, ATM cards etc. were recovered.





The official said that following the searches at the office premises of the MCD employees, the CBI also searched at the residence of other Sanitary Inspector in Ghaziabad and a sum of Rs 38 lakh and other documents were recovered.





"The role of said Sanitary Inspector is being looked into," he said, without sharing his name.





The arrested accused were produced before a court and Om Pal was sent to two days police custody while the temporary staff to judicial custody.