Tejashwi hits out at Nitish govt over 'poor health infrastructure'

Patna :

"Several times we have flagged Bihar's poor health infrastructure and facilities and now the CAG has also pointed out the same. Niti Aayog has also pointed out the state is at a lower infrastructure level as compared to other states," he said.





"As per CAG's report, 69 per cent doctors' posts, 92 per cent nurses' posts and other medical staff are still lying vacant in Bihar. We have already flagged these points during the Assembly session. Now, I want to ask Chief Minister Nitish Kumar whether he would blame Samrat Ashoka, Chandragupta Maurya, Akbar or the Harappa period?" the RJD leader added.





According to the report, Bihar government had proposed opening of 11 medical colleges, 1 dental college and 61 nursing training institutes in last 10 years but only 2 medical colleges and 2 nursing institutes have been opened so far.





The report further said that 61 per cent more physicians, 69 per cent more dentists and 92 per cent more nurses are still required, while there is a 56 per cent shortfall in teaching faculties in medical colleges. Besides, the state government did not make use of the 75 per cent allocated funds in the health sector.