COVID-19: Over 2,300 booked for violating night curfew in Delhi

New Delhi :

According to data shared by the police, 167 cases were registered in this regard from Sunday 10 pm to Monday 5 am. ''A total of 2,304 people were booked under sections 65 (persons bound to comply with the reasonable directions of a police officer) of the Delhi Police Act and 107 (security for keeping the peace in other cases) and 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) of the CrPC,'' Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said.





The police issued 600 ‘challans’ to people for violating COVID-19 norms, he said. The Delhi government on Tuesday had announced a seven-hour night curfew. The decision was taken after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the city.





The DDMA order for curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will be in force till April 30. However, it exempts people of certain professions from the curfew.





“The Delhi Police will strictly enforce it except for the exempted categories mentioned in the order. All concerned should strictly observe the restrictions as given in the DDMA order,” Public Relations Officer of the force Chinmoy Biswal had said.





“Fresh movement passes will be issued on demand. Those requiring it and qualifying for it can also visit the Delhi Police website to apply for it. All field functionaries will be available in their jurisdictions to enforce the DDMA order and facilitate the exempted categories,” he had added.