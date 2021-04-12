BJP leader shot at, seriously injured in Uttar Pradesh

Kannauj :

The 48-year-old BJP leader Neeraj Pandey was shot at on Sunday night while he was returning home after seeking votes for a panchayat poll candidate. Superintendent of Police, Prashant Verma, said a case has been registered. Pandey was initially admitted to the district hospital, and later referred to a Kanpur hospital. Four-phase panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh will start on April 15