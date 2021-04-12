Reduced testing size sees Telangana's daily Covid tally dip

Hyderabad :

The new infections pushed the state's cumulative tally to 3,29,529, according to the bulletin issued by the state government on Monday.

On Saturday, the state had reported an all-time high daily tally, since August, of 3,187 new cases from a record testing size of 1,15,371. In comparison, on Sunday, only 79,027 samples were tested.

Six people were reported dead due the virus, during the last 24 hours that ended 8 p.m. Sunday, taking the death toll to 1,765. The director of public health and family welfare, said the fatality rate stands at 0.53 per cent against the national average of 1.30 per cent.

The number of active cases jumped to 21,864, including 14,431 persons who are in home/institutional isolation.

A total of 565 people recovered from the pandemic during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 3,05,900. The recovery rate has slipped further to 92.82 per cent but is still above the national average of 89.9 per cent.

Greater Hyderabad reported 355 cases while its bordering districts, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Rangareddy districts reported 258 and 200 cases respectively.

Nizamabad district, bordering Maharashtra, reported 244 new cases, while Jagtiyal reported 117 new cases.

All the remaining districts except Mulugu reported fresh cases in double digits. Mulugu district reported the lowest daily tally of 7 cases.