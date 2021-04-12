Mon, Apr 12, 2021

SC benches to sit one hour late from scheduled time as COVID-19 situation worsens

Published: Apr 12,202110:30 AM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

They said that as many staffers have got infected, the judges would hold courts through video conferencing from their residences.

Representative Image
Representative Image
New Delhi:
Supreme Court benches would sit one hour late from their schedule time in the morning on Monday as many staffers have tested positive for coronavirus, sources said.

They said that as many staffers have got infected, the judges would hold courts through video conferencing from their residences.

The entire court premises, including courtrooms, are being sanitised, they said.

The apex court has also come out with a notification that the benches, which used to assemble at 10.30 AM, would assemble one hour late on Monday.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations