Union minister Sanjeev Balyan tests positive for COVID-19

Published: Apr 12,202109:56 AM by PTI

I got tested for COVID-19 after showing some symptoms while campaigning for West Bengal elections. The report is positive and I have isolated myself, Balyan tweeted

New Delhi:
Union minister Sanjeev Balyan said he has tested positive for coronavirus following which he has isolated himself.

In a tweet on Sunday night, he said, ''I got tested for COVID-19 after showing some symptoms while campaigning for West Bengal elections. The report is positive and I have isolated myself.'' 

Balyan requested those who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested for the virus.

