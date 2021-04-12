PM Modi, Amit Shah to hold multiple rallies in poll-bound West Bengal today

New Delhi :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address several public programs in poll-bound West Bengal on Monday.





At 12:00 noon, the Prime Minister will address an election rally at Talit Sai Centre in Purba Bardhaman district.





After that, he will also hold rallies in Kalyani University Grounds in Nadia district at 1.40 pm and the Barasat area of the North 24 Parganas district at 3.10 pm.





Besides Prime Minister Modi, Shah will hold a roadshow in Kalimpong district at 11:30 am.





Later, he will address a public meeting in the Dhupguri area of the Jalpaiguri district and in the Hemtabad Vidhan Sabha constituency. He is also scheduled to conduct a roadshow in Siliguri.





Shah on Sunday held back-to-back roadshows in West Bengal and also addressed several public meetings.





Polling for the first four phases has been concluded in West Bengal. Violence erupted at a polling booth in Cooch Behar during the fourth round of polling. The ruling TMC alleged that Central forces opened fire twice at polling booths in Cooch Behar where people were casting their votes. Official sources in Cooch Behar confirmed the death of four people in firing.





The fifth and sixth phases of the ongoing elections will take place on April 17 and April 22. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.