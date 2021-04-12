CBI interrogates Deshmukh’s assistants, Waze’s drivers

Mumbai :

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday questioned two personal assistants (PA) of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with the corruption charges levelled against him by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh. Both of them were summoned by CBI on the same day.





Apart from the personal assistants of Deshmukh, two drivers of suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze were also interrogated by the CBI into the matter.





The CBI is investigating the allegations of extortion made by Singh against Deshmukh.