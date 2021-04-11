MP sees highest one-day rise of 5,939 COVID-19 cases, 24 die

Bhopal :

Madhya Pradesh is now left with 35,316 active cases. A total of 3,306 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours in Madhya Pradesh, taking the count of recoveries to 2,98,645, the department said.





With 919 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 78,511 while that of Bhopal rose to 58,127 with the addition of 793 infections.





Indore reported five more deaths taking the toll in the district to 999 while fatalities in Bhopal rose to 646 with one death, officials said.





Indore is now left with 7,713 active cases while Bhopal has 5,234 such cases.





With 39,288 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh so far has crossed 67.43 lakh, the department said.





Meanwhile, Pitambara Peeth, a prominent Hindu shrine located in MP's Datia town, has decided to shut the temple till further decision.





Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 3,38,145, new cases 5,939, death toll 4,184, recovered 2,98,645, active cases 35,316, number of tests so far 67,43,222.