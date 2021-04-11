Over 10,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, 40 deaths

Bangalore :





Out of 69,225 active cases, 68,785 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 440 are in Intensive Care Units. Among the 40 deaths reported on Sunday, 27 are from Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi and Mysuru 3, Kalaburagi 2, and one each from Bagalkote, Bengaluru Rural, Bidar, Shivamogga and Vijayapura. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 7,584, Kalaburagi 291, Bidar 290, Mysuru 277, Hassan 170, Dharwad and Tumakuru 150, followed by others.





Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,81,982, followed by Mysuru 58,211 and Ballari 40,560. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban headed the list with 4,25,930, followed by Mysuru 55,224 and Ballari 39,256. A total of over 2,26,90,258 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,32,706 were on Sunday alone.

Out of the 10,250 fresh cases reported, 7,584 were from Bengaluru Urban alone. The day also saw 2,638 patients getting discharged after recovery. Cumulatively 10,65,290 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,889 deaths and 9,83,157 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.