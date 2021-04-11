PM tells Karnataka to focus on micro containment zones

Bangalore :

"Spoke to the Prime Minister and apprised him of the measures taken to mitigate the second wave of pandemic in the state. He appreciated our government's efforts and suggested us to focus on micro containment zones to contain the spread of infection," Yediyurappa said in a tweet in Kannada.





Modi's phone call followed his meeting with Chief Ministers on April 8 on the pandemic's second wave sweeping across the country.





"The Prime Minister stressed upon enhancing testing and advised the state to focus on micro-containment zones, ensure ambulances, oxygen supply and ventilators," Yediyurappa said.





According to the state health bulletin, 6,955 new cases were reported on Saturday against 7,955 on Friday. Bengaluru registered 4,384 fresh cases and 19 of the 36 deaths in the state on Saturday.





As suggested, 'Vaccine Utsav' has been launched across the state to inoculate as many of the eligible citizens and protect them from the infection.





"Vaccine is the biggest weapon available to us in this battle against Covid-19. I urge all eligible citizens to get vaccinated and encourage others to get vaccinated. Let us continue to stay protected by wearing a face mask and follow social distancing," said Yediyurappa in another tweet.





On Saturday, 58,945 people in the 45-59 years age group and 43,179 people above 60 years were vaccinated across the state.





"Cumulatively, 56,26,481 people have received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched across the state," the bulletin said.