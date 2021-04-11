Mother of lynched Bihar cop dies of shock

Patna :

Police said that the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kishanganj police station Kumar led a police team to Pantapara village near Panjipara under Goalpokhar police station area at Islampur district of West Bengal early on Saturday morning when a mob attacked them.





Kumar,50, died on the spot.





Soon after hearing the news, Devi, who was a heart patient, became unconscious and went in a deep state of shock that resulted in her death.





"Kumar had informed his Bengal counterpart prior to the raid. While carrying out the raid, over 100 men attacked them and brutally assaulted the SHO until his death," said a police officer of the Kishanganj police station.





Sources said that seven more police personnel who had accompanied Ashwani for the raid fled the spot after the attack.





Meanwhile, the family members of the slain cop have alleged conspiracy behind the incident.





Taking a strong note of the incident, Kishanganj SP Kumar Ashish has suspended all the seven police personnel including the circle inspector Manish Kumar for fleeing the spot.





"We have suspended the seven policemen for unable to perform their duty well and had left their team leader at the spot. We have also initiated a departmental action against them. If a conspiracy angle comes during investigation, they will be booked under IPC sections," Ashish said.



