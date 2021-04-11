12 militants killed in 72 hours in Kashmir: DGP

Srinagar :

"The slain militants belonged to Al-Badr, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGUH) outfits.





"Seven of them belonged to AGUH including the group's chief, 3 to Al-Badr and 2 to LeT', the DGP told reporters.





He said 2 of the slain LeT militants had carried out the killing of a territorial army soldier on April 9 at Bijbehara in Anantnag district.





"Both of them were hard core militants. With the elimination of 7 AGUH militants, the outfit has been completely wiped out", the DGP said adding that all the 12 militants were killed during the last 72 hours.



