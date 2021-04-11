JK govt orders closure of schools till April 18

Jammu :

An order issued by the government said that after taking an overall assessment of the situation pertaining to the spread of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, the state executive committee has decided that all schools in the union territory shall remain closed till April 18.





Sunday's order pertains to classes 9 to 12 since classes up to 9th standard have already been closed upto April 18.





There has been an alarming increase in the number of daily reported cases in J&K.





On Saturday, a record number of 1005 new cases came to light while 6 patients suffering from COVID-19 succumbed to the virus.