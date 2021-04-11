NIA arrests Mumbai cop Riyaz Kaji in Antilia bomb scare case

Mumbai :

An NIA official related to the probe told IANS, "Kaji was arrested on Saturday night."





The official said that he was arrested after his role was identified by the anti-terror probe agency.





The NIA has arrested Vaze on March 13 after taking over the probe into the explosive laden vehicle.





The agency has recorded the statement of Kaji and several others. The agency also recorded the statement of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in connection with the case.





The NIA has taken over the probe into the death of Mumbai-based businessman Mansukh Hiren.





After arresting Vaze, the NIA has recovered several high-end cars being used by him.