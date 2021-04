BHU makes arrangements for Covid positive students

Varanasi :

According to the BHU spokesperson, a notification in this regard has been issued under which each hostel will identify and dedicate some rooms in the hostel in the vicinity of washrooms for students testing positive.





This place would be isolated. Any student developing symptoms of Covid-19 should get tested and isolate himself in the room.





If a student is tested positive, he should immediately inform the warden who will keep the student in the isolation room in the hostel and also inform the CMO.





If the condition requires hospitalisation, the student will be referred to the super-specialty block for admission.





In other cases, the doctor will prescribe the medicine and supply it from the health centre.





The hostel administration will collect the medicine and send it to the concerned student. The warden will also inform the parents after the student is tested positive.





The supply of food and essential items will be made available by the hostel administration by taking all precautions.





Safety gears like PPE kits, masks, caps and face-shield will be provided by the hostel administration. The hostel administration will also procure oximeter and thermal scanner for monitoring and hypo chloride solution for sanitising.