Maharashtra: 5,754 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 24 more deaths

Thane :

Twenty-four more people have also succumbed to the viral infection, raising the death toll in the district to 6,688, the official said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.79 per cent, he said.





So far, 3,13,113 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 83.86 percent. As of now, there are 53,563 active COVID-19 cases in the district, the official said. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 57,742 and the death toll at 1,255, another official said.