12 killed as truck falls into gorge in UP

Etawah :

SSP Brijesh Kumar Singh said that Agra resident Birendra Singh Baghel was going to hoist a flag at the Kalka Devi Temple in Lakhna town to mark the birthday of his son. He was carrying 60 to 70 people in his truck.





When the truck reached the Chakkarnagar road near Udi crossing, Birendra lost control of the truck and it fell into a deep pit.





UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolence to the kin of the deceased and has also announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to be provided to the dependents of those who lost their lives in the accident.