Delhi govt issues fresh Covid curbs amid surge in cases

New Delhi :

According to the new guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), all cinemas, theatres and multiplexes will be permitted to open with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity.





The guidelines also said that swimming pools in Delhi will remain closed, except for training of sportspersons participating in national/global events.





Delhi Metro and DTC and cluster buses will run with 50 per cent of their capacity, the order stated.





The guidelines also added that marriage-related gatherings will allowed with the participation of up to 50 persons. Restaurants and bars will be allowed with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity. The authorities added that colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed in Delhi in view of the rising the number of Covid-19 cases.





"Students of Classes IX to XII may be called to school only for academic guidance and support for mid-term exams/pre-board exams/annual exams or board exams, practical exams/project works, internal assessment with the consent of parents," the DDMA order stated.





The DDMA has also issued a fresh order for passnegers arriving from Maharashtra. Under the new order, it will be mandatory for people travelling by air from Maharashtra to Delhi to carry a negative RT-PCR report done 72 hours prior to arrival. If found without a report, the passengers will face a mandatory 14-day quarantine period.





The national capital reported 7,897 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi government's health bulletin released on Saturday. The number of cases is less in comparison to Friday's 8,521 cases. However, the number of samples tested was also less.