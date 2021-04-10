Congress behind RTC employees strike in Karnataka, says Dy CM

Bangalore :

In a statement released by his office, Savadi who holds the transport portfolio said that a farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar who has no connection with transport employees in any way leading the strike points that the strings of these protests are controlled by someone.





He stated that employees of transport corporations are gullible and they have been misled by leaders like Chandrashekhar, who in turn is helping the Congress party. "It is a very clear case that all employees are aware of one thing -- that they received salaries despite buses not being operated last year, when a pandemic broke out and due to which it was prolonged lockdown. There was no optimal workload on anyone despite this, the government paid their salaries without any deduction. They were able to lead a normal life in a year when the pandemic had disrupted everything," he said.





He added that the employees must listen to their conscience instead of listening to leaders who are being controlled by someone else.





"Already commuters are the worst sufferers who are cursing everyone. This should stop. Let employees agree to accept an eight per cent hike in their salaries instead of demanding implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission recommendations, which is not at all possible," he reiterated.