India needs jobs and jabs, BJP govt gives 'jumlas, jibes': Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi :

"The failed policies of the central government have led to a terrible second wave of coronavirus and migrant labourers are forced to migrate once again," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.





"Besides increasing vaccination, it is important to give money in their hands - both for the life of the common man and the economy of the country. But this arrogant government is allergic to good suggestions," he further tweeted.





During a review meeting with Congress-ruled states, Gandhi on Saturday suggested that money should be given to the poor and the underprivileged as they were the most hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.





"What India needs? - Jobs & Jabs. What BJP Government gives? - Jumlas & Jibes," Gandhi said in another tweet.





India saw a record 1,45,384 fresh cases with 794 more fatalities as the COVID-19 tally climbed to 1,32,05,926, the health ministry said on Saturday. The number of active cases has breached the 10-lakh mark again after around six-and-a-half months, while the death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 1,68,436.