Covid attacks the poorest, disadvantaged the hardest: Rahul

He made the remarks here during a meeting of Congress ruled states and party's ministers from alliance states to review the efforts to fight Covid-19 including availability of vaccines, access to medicines and ventilators which was chaired by party interim chief Sonia Gandhi.





The meeting comes at a time when India is witnessing a massive surge in Covid cases.





On Saturday, India recorded over 1.45 lakh fresh Covid cases and 794 deaths in the last 24 hours. Even several states have red flagged the government over the shortage of the Covid-19 vaccines.





During the meeting, Rahul Gandhi expressed deep concern over the second wave of Covid-19 hitting the country and asked for a concerted approach.





He asked the state governments to look at new mutations, which are the source of second wave and also called for joining hands and energies, instead of complacency and premature victories.





Rahul Gandhi also pointed towards a direct connection between Covid-19 spread and nutrition and livelihood.





He pointed out that the virus attacks the poorest and disadvantaged the hardest.





He also reiterated the demand for 'basic income support' by the Central government.





Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel during the meeting highlighted the steps taken by his government to fight Covid and mentioned the state has only three days of vaccine left, drawing the Central government's attention to ramp up the supply.





Even Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot pointed out Covid vaccine shortage in their states.





Gehlot also pointed out the spurt in Covid infections, and said the Centre must take states on board as stakeholders and not as adversaries.





Maharashtra Minister Balasaheb Thorat during the meeting pointed out that state can vaccinate 5 lakh people daily provided the Central government supplies the vaccine.





He said that the Covid vaccination centres will shut down and also listed urgent need for 1,200 ventilators, remdesivir injections and oxygen.





During the meeting, Jharkhand Minister Rameshwar Oraon listed various measures undertaken to tackle Covid-19 situation in the state.