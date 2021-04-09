Don't serve customers sans masks, police tells businessmen

Hyderabad :

The Telangana police on Friday requested shops and other commercial establishments to not serve customers who come without masks in view of the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases.





Police across the State have been told to coordinate with all stakeholders in the local communities such as residents' welfare associations, officials at the village/ward level to ensure strict implementation of the mask-wearing rule, said Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy in a press release.





Strict enforcement measures, including prosecuting repeat offenders by registering specific cases, will be undertaken,'' the DGP said.





The owners of malls, wine shops, pubs, hotels, restaurants, Kirana shops and petrol pumps, among others, have been told to not allow the entry of people without masks, the DGP was quoted as saying in the release.





The trade establishments have also been directed to display signage to this effect on their premises as required under the National Disaster Management Act, the release said.





In a separate release, the DGP said the Police Department shall reach 95 per cent-level of vaccination for all its police personnel, including Home Guards, in the next one week.





The special police units, including Telangana State special police, training institutions, CID, intelligence, greyhounds and octopus, among others, have been asked to complete vaccination in their respective units by next week, it said.





Chief Minister of the State K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday instructed officials to impose a Rs 1,000 fine on people who do not wear masks.





Rao wanted the DGP to instruct the police department to strictly enforce the mask rule, a press release had said quoting Rao.





The Chief Minister had urged all those aged above 45 to get vaccinated.