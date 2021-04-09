UP: Journalist succumbs to COVID-19

Noida :

Noida-based journalist Kapil Datta (65) passed away on Friday morning at a Delhi hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, his colleagues in the media said.





Datta was recently admitted to the private hospital in the national capital, Noida Media Club president Pankaj Parashar said.





''Senior journalist and a great human being Kapil Datta sir undergoing treatment at a Delhi hospital died today morning. May god give strength to his family and friends to bear the loss. He was like a father figure to many of us,'' the Noida Media Club said in a statement.





The cremation is scheduled in the afternoon at Noida's Sector 94 facility, it said.