One more body recovered from Uttarakhand's Tapovan tunnel, disaster toll rises to 78

Chamoli :

More than two months after the glacial disaster in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, one more body was recovered from the Tapovan tunnel, pushing the toll in the tragedy to 78, officials said on Friday.





Rescue teams recovered another body from the main tunnel at the Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project on Thursday, Chamoli District Disaster Management Officer N K Joshi said.





An avalanche on February 7 had caused large-scale damage to the project besides totally demolishing the Rishiganga hydel project at Raini village in the district.





Seventy-eight bodies and 35 human body parts have been recovered so far from different places hit by the disaster, Joshi said, adding that 47 bodies have been identified.





DNA samples of the bodies which have not been identified are being preserved, he said.





As many as 126 people are still missing since the tragedy.