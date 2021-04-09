5 terrorists killed in Kashmir's Shopian district

Srinagar :

The gunfight started on Thursday after a joint team of the police and the Army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists.





As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.





Three terrorists were killed on Thursday evening.





After a lull in the night, the gunfight resumed on Friday morning in which two more terrorists were gunned down.





A search operation by the security forces is underway in the area.