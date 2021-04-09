Priyanka slams CBSE over exams amid Covid-19

New Delhi :

In a tweet, she said: "It is downright irresponsible of boards like the CBSE to force students to sit for exams under the prevailing circumstances. Board exams should either be cancelled, rescheduled or arranged in a manner that does not require the physical presence of children at crowded exam centres."





Her remarks came a day after both the CBSE and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) said that adequate safety arrangements are being made for students and all Covid-19 guidelines will be followed during the exams.





The two boards responded after the hashtag, 'cancel board exams' trended on Twitter on Wednesday and Thursday.