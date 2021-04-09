UP BJP to celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti as 'Samrasta Diwas'

Lucknow :

State BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said the party would be holding two-day celebrations -- on April 13 and April 14 - to mark the occasion.





State BJP general secretary, Govind Narain Shukla said that on April 13, office bearers and workers of party's Scheduled Caste Morcha will organize a 'Deepotsav' programme by lighting up lamps on Ambedkar's statue.





This will be followed by party workers paying tribute to the Dalit icon in nearly 1.6 lakh booths in the state on April 14.





The event will be attended by party MPs, MLAs and ministers.





The party functionaries would also pay tributes to the father of Indian Constitution by garlanding his statues at various intersections and other public places.