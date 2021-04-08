Karnataka to conduct 1 lakh tests a day in Bengaluru as COVID cases surge

Bangalore :

With surging coronavirus cases in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government on Thursday decided to intensify testing in the city with a target of 1 lakh tests a day and conduct a door-to-door survey to identify positive cases.





''Instructions have been given to conduct one lakh tests per day in Bengaluru and to identify at least 20 primary and secondary contacts for each case,'' Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar told reporters here.





The minister said these measures have been initiated against the backdrop of the surge in cases.





He appealed to the people to cooperate if officials visit home for Covid testing.





Sudhakar said there are 8,500 booths in BBMP (city corporation) limits and a team will be formed in each booth which will conduct door-to-door surveys.





Their mandate will include testing, spreading awareness on isolation guidelines, necessary assistance to COVID infected persons and treatment for home isolated people, he explained.





''Though this programme was unveiled last year, it could not be implemented but now we will ensure this will happen,'' the minister said.





According to him, there are 250 ambulances available, which will be deployed in a manner that each ward has one dedicated ambulance available.





Stating that the private hospitals have been directed to reserve 50 per cent beds for Covid patients, Sudhakar said at present 1,000 beds were available for Covid patients in Bengaluru and measures have been initiated to increase it by another 3,000 to 4,000 additional beds.





The information about availability of beds will be put out on the web portal to ensure transparency.





Ruling out shortage of coronavirus vaccine, the minister said there were 25 lakh to 30 lakh doses available in Karanataka and the Centre has assured the state government that it would provide 25 lakh additional doses.