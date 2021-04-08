Amid spike in COVID-19 cases, AIIMS Delhi to curtail OT services from April 10

New Delhi :

In the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Thursday decided that only urgent procedures/surgeries will be taken up in its operation theatres from April 10.





"It has been decided in a meeting chaired by Director, AIIMS today in the Ramalingaswamy Board Room that Operation Theatre services in AIIMS, New Delhi need to be curtailed in response to the heightened need for diversion of infrastructure, manpower and material resources for prevention and control of COVID-19 outbreak," a statement said. "Accordingly, it is decided that only urgent procedures/ surgeries are to be taken up in various operation theatres of AIIMS with effect from 10.04.2021 (Saturday)," it added.





Delhi on Thursday reported nearly 7,500 coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike this year. For two days in a row, the capital reported over 5,000 new infections. On Wednesday, as many as 5,506 patients tested positive, while on Tuesday, the number of new cases was 5,100.





With today's tally of 7,437 fresh cases and 24 deaths, the cumulative total reached 6,98,005 and the death toll rose to 11,157. Currently, the number of active cases stands at 23,181.