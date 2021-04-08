India, Sri Lanka to set up 'nodal points' for security challenges

New Delhi :

India and Sri Lanka on Friday decided to strengthen their existing cooperation mechanisms and also designate "nodal points" for timely and effective handling of existing as well as emerging security challenges.





The decision was taken in the first delegation level virtual Police Chiefs' Dialogue, where the Indian delegation was led by Director, Intelligence Bureau, Arvind Kumar while the Sri Lankan delegation was led by Inspector General of Police, C.D. Wickramaratne.





Both sides also agreed to work jointly against the terrorist entities including the Global Terrorist Groups and fugitives, wherever they are present and active, the Ministry of Home Affairs said.





While appreciating each other's ongoing action against drug traffickers and other organised criminals exploiting the narrow sea route between the two countries, the two sides emphasised the need for sharing of real time intelligence and feedback.





Noting that the meeting was held in an environment of positivity and trust, the Ministry said: "As the way forward, it was decided to strengthen the existing cooperation mechanisms, as also designate 'nodal points' for timely and effective handling of existing as well as emerging security challenges."





The institution of Police Chiefs' Dialogue, assisted by the members of other security agencies on both the sides, will further enhance the existing cooperation between the police forces of both the countries.