Priyanka Claims Yogi Attending Rallies Despite 'coming In Contact' With Covid-positive Person

New Delhi :

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday cited media reports to allege that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath acted in an "irresponsible" manner by attending rallies even after coming in contact with a COVID-positive person.





Hitting out at the Adityanath dispensation, the Congress general secretary also alleged that reportedly there is a long waiting queue in crematoriums and hospitals in Lucknow and panic among people.





"According to media reports, UP Chief Minister is going to rallies even after coming in contact with Covid+ person. His office is giving incorrect figures of deaths from Covid," Priyanka Gandhi alleged in a tweet in Hindi.





"According to news reports, there is a long waiting in the crematoriums and hospitals of Lucknow. There is panic among people," she alleged.





Those whose work is of accountability and transparency are themselves proving to be "irresponsible", Priyanka Gandhi said.





Leaders in times of crisis should present examples of truth and right conduct so that the people can trust them, she said.