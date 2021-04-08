UP: Doctor, 'untrained' Male Staff Member Booked For Outraging Woman's Modesty During Delivery

Bareilly :

An FIR was registered after a woman accused a doctor and an 'untrained' staff member of endangering her life and outraging her modesty during childbirth at a hospital here, police said on Thursday.





The FIR was registered at Prem Nagar police station on Wednesday based on directives of ADG Avinash Chandra, they said.





The FIR was lodged against Dr Shalini Maheshwari and the male staff member under IPC Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety), 338 (causing grievous hurt) and 354 (outraging woman's modesty) along with relevant provisions of the Indian Medical Council Act.





The woman is a doctor and her husband is a cardiologist, who gave the complaint against Maheshwari and the staff member.





The woman's husband, in his complaint, alleged that he admitted his pregnant wife at Gangasheel Hospital on March 21 for delivery but "her life was in danger" due to Dr Maheshwari.





The complainant stated that his wife was in labour pain and a nurse had called Dr Maheshwari who did not come. Later, the delivery was performed by the "untrained" male staff member.





On March 23, her condition did not improve and she was shifted to another hospital, where she is undergoing treatment, he added in the complaint.