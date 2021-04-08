60-hour lockdown in MP's urban areas from Friday evening

Bhopal :

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, talking to reporters on Thursday, said that he has reviewed the coronavirus situation in the state and has decided to place all urban areas under lockdown for two days from 6 p.m. on Friday evening to 6 a.m. on Monday morning. During this time, all the urban areas will be completely shut.

The lockdown has already been clamped in 13 districts of the state on Sundays. Now the government has decided to do a 60-hour lockdown in all urban areas starting Friday.

The state government a day earlier had announced a night curfew in all the cities of Madhya Pradesh. But after a record 4,043 corona cases were discovered on a single day on Wednesday, the government announced a Saturday-Sunday lockdown.

The chief minister has appealed to all to wear mask, maintain social distancing and wash hands regularly.