CBI arrests 2 accused in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

New Delhi :

A CBI spokesperson here said that the arrested accused have been identified as Anil Mor and Dilbag Singh.

The official said that after their arrest the agency carried out searches at three premises of the accused in Zirakpur in Punjab and Jind and Kaithal in Haryana.

After their arrest, they were produced before a court and sent to two days police custody.

The official said that the CBI registered a case of bribery at Chandigarh on a complaint alleging that a private person was demanding a bribe of Rs 50 lakh for disposing of a complaint in the office of DSP Zirakpur.

"CBI laid a trap and Mor was caught while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 10 lakh from the complainant as part payment. After accepting the said bribe, Mor handed over the same to Singh, who was accompanying him," the official said.

In the FIR it has been alleged that an amount of Rs 12.5 lakh was earlier delivered by the complainant to the accused.