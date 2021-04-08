TMC hits out at EC over notice to Mamata

Kolkata :

TMC spokesperson Mahua Moitra said the EC should "at least keep up the farce of impartiality". "Mamatadi issued notice by @ECISVEEP on @BJPs complaint, What about TMC complaints of 1. Video evidence of BJP candidate distributing cash 2. Cash coupons distributed to attend BJP mtng & vote," she tweeted.





The EC issued notice to Banerjee for allegedly making an appeal to the voters along the communal lines while campaigning in Hooghly.