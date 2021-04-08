Covid: All hostels in Bhopal closed indefinitely

Bhopal :

Bhopal District Collector Avinash Lavania has directed the hostel superintendents of the government colleges to keep the departmental hostels closed till further orders for the prevention of coronavirus infections.





Earlier, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department had instructed to discontinue teaching and othe academic activities in all the schools and colleges of Bhopal till April 15. He had also instructed that all undergraduate and postgraduate examinations for the academic year 2020-21 will be held in the months of May and June.