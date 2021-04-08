3 District Magistrates transferred before elections

Kolkata :

The EC in a communique to the state Chief Secretary directed that DEOs' of South Dinajpur Nikhil Nirmal, East Burdwan Enaur Rahman and West Burdwan Purnendu Kumar Maji should be removed with immediate effect and C. Murugan (2007 IAS), Shilpa Gaurisaria (2009 IAS) and Anurag Srivastava (2007 IAS) should be posted in their places, respectively.





The Commission has reiterated that the transferred officials should not be assigned any election duty and the joining report should be sent to the Commission by 10 a.m. on Thursday.





Meanwhile, OCs of Regent Park Police Station and Basdroni Police Station -- both in Tollygunge Assembly constituency were transferred on Wednesday.





As per the order, Regent Park PS OC Mrinalkanti Mukherjee was sent to the Special Branch (SB) while Pratap Biswas, OC of Basdroni PS was moved to the Kolkata Police's Detective Department.





Ram Thapa, posted at SB was made the OC of Regent Park PS while Malay Basu was named as the new OC of Basdroni PS, it added.





East Burdwan will go for the polls in the fifth phase on April 17 while polling in West Burdwan will be during the 6th phase on April 22 whereas polling in South Dinajpur will be during the 7th phase on April 26. Tollygunge Assembly is scheduled in the fourth phase on April 10.