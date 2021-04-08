Two arrested for raping Gurugram bar employee

Gurgaon :

A 24-year-old bar employee, who was returning home after a late night shift was allegedly kidnapped and gangraped by five persons when she took a lift in their car from the Mehrauli-Gurugram (MG) road on Monday.





According to the police, the three accused, who gave her a lift, allegedly took her to Jhajjar district, 50 kms away, where two other men joined and all five allegedly took turns to rape her. The victim was allegedly held captive and sexually assaulted till morning.





The accused then threw her out of the car somewhere in Farukhnagar (Haryana) and rode away from the spot. A police team rescued her around 6.35 a.m. on Monday after she called for help.





The 24-year-old victim resides in Delhi and works in a Gurugram bar.





The arrested accused have been identified as Manoj, the cab driver, and Rajesh. Manoj is a resident of Patoda village in Jhajjar while Rajesh is from Basai.





"We have arrested the two accused and search for the remaining accused is on. They will be nabbed soon," said Preet Pal Sangwan ACP (crime).





According to the initial probe, the cab driver and his friends had visited the same pub and bar where the woman works. The victim and the accused left the pub almost at the same time. The victim was waiting for a cab when they offered her to drop till Dwarka Mod.





The case was registered at Manesar woman police station and later was transferred to Women (east) police station.





"The accused were produced before court on Wednesday and taken on police remand for further questioning. We are conducting raids at different places to nab the rest of the accused," said an official privy with the matter.





Earlier, in her police complaint, the victim told the police that 'around 3 a.m. after a late night job shift she was on her way back to home and was waiting for transport on the MG Road opposite Sahara Mall'.





"The three culprits came in a car, stopped near me. I told them I had to go to Dwarka Mod, and they agreed.





"They told me that they too are going towards Dwarka Mod. When I asked the driver about the other two persons in the car, he said they will get down at IFFCO Chowk. So I boarded the cab. They, however, instead of heading for Delhi, took the cab on the expressway. When I asked where they were taking me, they threatened and molested me. One of the accused told me that they were in the Patoda village in Jhajjar district and took the car to the field and raped me. They then dumped me on the road and sped away," she said.





"They were calling each other Pankaj, Manoj and Vicky and I am not aware the name of others," she told the police.





She somehow managed to reach Farukhnagar and informed the police.





After getting the information, a police team from Gurugram reached the spot and rushed her to the hospital for medical examination which confirmed rape.